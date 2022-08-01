KP Chief Secretary for 80 pc population immunization against coronavirus

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday expressed displeasure for not achieving target of Covid-19 vaccination and directed relevant authorities to ensure immunization of 80 percent population of the province in the wake of recent surge in cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday expressed displeasure for not achieving target of Covid-19 vaccination and directed relevant authorities to ensure immunization of 80 percent population of the province in the wake of recent surge in cases.

Presiding over a review meeting of a special Covid-19 vaccination campaign here, he directed to expedite the vaccination process at all Medical Teaching Institutes and district headquarters hospitals and its catchment areas.

He said that a weekly review meeting would be convened for effective monitoring of the drive and achievement of targets.

The CS termed current vaccination coverage in the province as unsatisfactory, saying that to bring it to a satisfactory level, it was imperative to vaccinate at least 80 percent of the citizens.

Shahzad Bangash also directed all the districts to cover the backlog at the earliest.

Secretary Health, Director PMRU, Coordinator Emergency Operation Center and EPI Director participated in the meeting while Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers joined the meeting through video link.

EOC Coordinator apprised the meeting that stock is available and there is no shortage of vaccine.

He further informed that except district Charsadda, none of the districts have achieved more than 80 percent vaccination in the weekly targets. Similarly, only four districts have administered 30 percent and above of booster doses.