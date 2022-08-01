UrduPoint.com

KP Chief Secretary For 80 Pc Population Immunization Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 08:58 PM

KP Chief Secretary for 80 pc population immunization against coronavirus

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday expressed displeasure for not achieving target of Covid-19 vaccination and directed relevant authorities to ensure immunization of 80 percent population of the province in the wake of recent surge in cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday expressed displeasure for not achieving target of Covid-19 vaccination and directed relevant authorities to ensure immunization of 80 percent population of the province in the wake of recent surge in cases.

Presiding over a review meeting of a special Covid-19 vaccination campaign here, he directed to expedite the vaccination process at all Medical Teaching Institutes and district headquarters hospitals and its catchment areas.

He said that a weekly review meeting would be convened for effective monitoring of the drive and achievement of targets.

The CS termed current vaccination coverage in the province as unsatisfactory, saying that to bring it to a satisfactory level, it was imperative to vaccinate at least 80 percent of the citizens.

Shahzad Bangash also directed all the districts to cover the backlog at the earliest.

Secretary Health, Director PMRU, Coordinator Emergency Operation Center and EPI Director participated in the meeting while Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers joined the meeting through video link.

EOC Coordinator apprised the meeting that stock is available and there is no shortage of vaccine.

He further informed that except district Charsadda, none of the districts have achieved more than 80 percent vaccination in the weekly targets. Similarly, only four districts have administered 30 percent and above of booster doses.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda All

Recent Stories

Law Minister, President SCBA call for expediting w ..

Law Minister, President SCBA call for expediting work on PRHS

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister announces financial assistance to o ..

Chief Minister announces financial assistance to overcome flood damages to peopl ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs to run anti-dengue campaign ..

Chief Minister directs to run anti-dengue campaign across province

2 minutes ago
 Special committee formed to assess damages caused ..

Special committee formed to assess damages caused by recent rains: Federal Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Muharram procession held amid tight security in Pe ..

Muharram procession held amid tight security in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister grieved over death of 10 family mem ..

Chief Minister grieved over death of 10 family members in Rawalakot

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.