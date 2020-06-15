KP Chief Secretary for stern action against SOPs violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz, while issuing instructions to the Deputy Commissioners of the province and said that strict action should be taken against those violating government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He also asked to take action against all those petrol pumps owners who were creating an artificial crisis and strictly monitor violators on daily basis.

After acting on the instruction, according to the reports received from the districts administrations, a total of 12952 units/businesses were inspected across the province in which warnings were issued to 3878 units/businesses for violation of the government SOPs.

Similarly, fine of Rs. 668700 was imposed on 1157 units/businesses for non-compliance on the government SOPs and 420 units/businesses were sealed.

A total of 264557inspections were carried out across the province in 12 days out of which warnings were issued to 68176 units/businesses.while a total fine of Rs. 13976180 was imposed on 44183 units/businesses and 5415units/businesses were sealed.