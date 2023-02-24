KP Chief Secretary for strengthening forensic science services

UrduPoint.com

The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss measures aimed at strengthening Forensic Science Services, Safe City initiatives, and related services in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss measures aimed at strengthening Forensic Science Services, Safe City initiatives, and related services in the province.

The meeting, which was attended by relevant secretaries and officials, included a detailed briefing and discussion on the way forward for improving the forensic science services and implementing the Safe City project.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of modernizing the forensic science services and bringing them in line with international standards.

He also directed the officials to take concrete steps to improve the quality of forensic evidence and ensure that it is admissible in courts of law.

The Chief Secretary also stressed the need for implementing the Safe City project, which aims to improve the safety and security of citizens by using modern technology, including CCTV cameras, facial recognition systems, and other digital solutions.

He directed the officials to work closely with the relevant departments to ensure the timely completion of the project and its effective implementation in all major cities of the province.

The meeting also discussed other related services, including the establishment of a modern forensic lab, the training of forensic experts, and the creation of a centralized database of criminal records.

He emphasized the need for close coordination among all relevant departments and directed them to work together to achieve the shared objective of improving the safety and security of citizens in the province.

The participants appreciated the Chief Secretary's vision and commitment to improving the forensic science services and implementing the safe city project and assured him of their full support and cooperation in this regard.

