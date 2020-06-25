UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Secretary For Supporting Orphans Education, Treatment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

KP Chief Secretary for supporting orphans education, treatment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz has presented a workable proposal on orphan support program to PM Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar for supporting orphans education and treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz has presented a workable proposal on orphan support program to PM Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar for supporting orphans education and treatment.

The program includes proposal towards supporting orphans' education and ensuring treatment beyond loss of a parent, said a statement here.

The survey conducted through Zakat committees has generated data of the orphans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CS KP assured Dr Sania Nishtar for a more scientific, inclusive and transparent data management of the orphans, its desegregation into age groups, gender and vulnerability assessment with consideration of cash support to mother, guardian or support in kind.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

48 minutes ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

55 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Continue Dialogue - Kremlin

1 minute ago

Global hockey community pulls out all stops to cel ..

1 minute ago

Rs 138.882 billion disbursed among deserving pers ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.