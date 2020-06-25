KP Chief Secretary for supporting orphans education, treatment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz has presented a workable proposal on orphan support program to PM Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar for supporting orphans education and treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz has presented a workable proposal on orphan support program to PM Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar for supporting orphans education and treatment.

The program includes proposal towards supporting orphans' education and ensuring treatment beyond loss of a parent, said a statement here.

The survey conducted through Zakat committees has generated data of the orphans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CS KP assured Dr Sania Nishtar for a more scientific, inclusive and transparent data management of the orphans, its desegregation into age groups, gender and vulnerability assessment with consideration of cash support to mother, guardian or support in kind.