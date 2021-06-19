KP Chief Secretary for timely completion of Dasu Dam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz lauded Commissioner Hazara Division, Deputy Commissioner and district administration officials for making best arrangements on the occasion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Dasu Dam

The chief secretary said Dasu Dam was an important national project and directed that all-out efforts must be made to ensure its timely completion.

He said completion of Dasu project would provide cheap electricity to the industry and would usher a new era of social and economic development in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is pertinent to mention here that Dasu Hydropower Project has a generating capacity of 4320 MW.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visited Kaghan and inaugurated a biodegradable shopping bags campaign.

He directed the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) to take steps for making tourist destinations plastic free.

In addition to banning polythene bags, he stressed it was important to encourage tourists to use eco-friendly bags in order to keep tourist sites clean and protect them from pollution.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz expressed these views while inaugurating a campaign organized by KDA for free distribution of biodegradable shopping bags. The Chief Secretary was briefed by relevant officials about the campaign. On the occasion, the Chief Secretary met with a large number of tourists and locals.

He distributed free eco-friendly shopping bags among locals and tourists and urged them to take special care of the environment and cleanliness of tourist spots. The Chief Secretary directed relevant authorities to ensure practical measures for prevention of environmental pollution including making tourist spots plastic free during the tourist season. At the end, the Chief Secretary released trout fish in the water and planted a tree as well.