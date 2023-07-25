KP Chief Secretary, IGP review arrangements for Muharram in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday jointly presided over a high-level meeting to review arrangements for Muharram in the district.

According to the district police spokesman, the meeting which was held at the Commissioner's office was attended by Ulema, elders and members of the Peace Committee.

A detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements and the law and order situation in the district.

The elders of different schools of thought highlighted some issues and peace committee members were apprised about the services aimed at promoting harmony and peace.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, District Police Chief Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that peace was prerequisite for the development and prosperity of any region.

He said that inimical forces did not want peace to prevail, but such nefarious designs should be foiled through solidarity, unity and brotherhood in society.

He said that the peace committee's role in establishing peace and order was admirable.

He further said that efforts were being made to ensure the development of the Dera Ismail Khan and funds were being provided in this regard.

He said adequate supply of funds for development projects, especially the repair of CRBC canal and provision of water supply to remote areas will be solved on a priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said since the population of Dera Ismail Khan had increased, there was a need to enhance the strength of the police, which included officers of SP rank as well.

Similarly, three to four more police stations would be established and recruitment in police would be done at subdivision level to provide maximum employment opportunities to local people.

Regarding security arrangements, KP police chief said various measures were being taken to maintain law and order across the province.

He said the situation in Dera Ismail Khan had improved and appreciated the cooperation of scholars of all schools of thought.

Caretaker Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria said that the struggle to ensure the development of Dera would continue and its blessings would be passed to the people of the area.

He also appealed to people to support the government and the administration to maintain peace and order in the district.