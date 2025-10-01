KP Chief Secretary Reviews Law And Order, Development In Kohat
October 01, 2025
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday led a high-level meeting in Kohat to assess the province's law and order situation, as well as development activities.
Accompanied by Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ali Babakhel, Shah met with key officials, including Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioners from various districts. The meeting aimed to identify areas for improvement and ensure effective implementation of development projects.
During the meeting, officials briefed Shah on the overall situation in Kohat Division, with a special focus on Kurram and Orakzai districts.
Law and order, as well as development activities, were thoroughly reviewed.
Shah emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to establish a stable and secure environment, directing authorities to take all necessary measures to achieve this goal. He also stressed the importance of making development activities more effective and efficient.
On this occasion, the chief secretary also issued several important instructions, directing concerned authorities to ensure timely implementation of the decisions made during the meeting.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to address the challenges facing Kohat Division and to drive progress in the region.
