KP Chief Secretary Reviews Performance Of Outsourced Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Health Foundation to review the performance of hospitals outsourced in remote areas.
The initiative aims to enhance healthcare services for underserved communities by ensuring better management and improved medical facilities.
According to the Health Foundation, 19 medical centers across the province have been outsourced in two phases.
Officials emphasized that the outsourcing initiative is part of the government’s strategy to improve healthcare services in remote regions, ensuring better medical care, availability of medicines, and efficient hospital management.
The Chief Secretary directed authorities to closely monitor the progress and address any challenges faced by these medical centers.
The government remains committed to strengthening the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Chief Secretary reviews performance of outsourced hospitals4 minutes ago
-
2 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering4 minutes ago
-
Militant killed in joint operation by police, CTD4 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant sets up training facility for transforming lives of local youths4 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Hyderabad’s historical Cloth Market4 minutes ago
-
Dera police destroy 15 kg seized explosive material4 minutes ago
-
13 prisoners freed, 217 granted remission4 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed’s death anniversary on March 274 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 8 units for polluting environment14 minutes ago
-
335 arrested for violating Price Control Act24 minutes ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-II24 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar dinner hosts by minister for minorities24 minutes ago