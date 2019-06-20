KP Chief Secretary stresses better system among stakeholders to minimize losses in monsoon

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Khan has stressed the need for putting in place a better system of coordination, communication and information sharing amongst all the stakeholders to minimize the expected loss to human lives and properties to minimum possible level during the upcoming monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Khan has stressed the need for putting in place a better system of coordination, communication and information sharing amongst all the stakeholders to minimize the expected loss to human lives and properties to minimum possible level during the upcoming monsoon season.

This he said while chairing 1st KP Monsoon Conference 2019 here Thursday at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The conference was arranged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Besides administrative secretaries of relevant departments and divisional commissioners, officials and representative from the World food Program, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Police Department, Pakistan Metrological Department, 11th Corps, Local Government and other relevant departments attended the conference.

In his opening remarks, Chief Secretary stated that in order to minimize the associated losses, first ever-provincial monsoon conference has been arranged so that all the stakeholders are taken on board for a coordinated and cohesive integrated response to emergency situations arising out of monsoon hazards.

Muhammad Saleem directed that relevant authorities must focus towards the creation of risk reduction's response time. He further commented that PDMA might grow with private sector and community based organizations in planning, coordination and utilization of human resources.

The Chief Secretary also stressed the need of strong linkages with the stakeholders both at provincial and Federal level to ensure better coordination at national level.

It is worth mentioning that, this was the first ever monsoon Conference in history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where relevant stakeholders shared their views & feedback with participants. The conference was briefed on monsoon Contingency Plan 2019, by Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan, where he also enlightened the participants about the plan. Various aspects of the plan was discussed in detail and it was okayed after incorporating recommendations and suggestions from various stake holders.

The conference was also briefed about the preparations of all line departments at the district level to cope with any emergency situation.

Pointing towards quick information and communication flow for risk reduction Chief Secretary emphasized that a uniform flow mechanism must be adopted for strong coordination, communication & information flow. The participants of the conference were informed that control rooms at headquarters, divisional and district level have been setup which will be working around the clock. The Chief Secretary expressed his satisfaction over the preparations made so for by the PDMA.