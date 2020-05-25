KP Chief Secretary tested corona positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement issued here here on Monday, the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed good wishes and prayed for the early recovery of the Dr. Niaz.

He also acknowledged services of the Chief Secretary and other officers of his team against coronavirus and prayed for their health and safety.