KP Chief Secretary visits Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday paid a visit to Abbottabad district and inspected various schools in connection with the reconstruction of earthquake-affected schools.

He inspected the newly constructed buildings of Government Higher Secondary School Muslimabad Havelian.

Commissioner Hazara Division Motahar Zeb and DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz were also present on the occasion.

DC Abbottabad Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir briefed the visiting dignitary about the reconstruction of the school.