KP Chief Secretary Visits Abbottabad District

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:52 PM

KP Chief Secretary visits Abbottabad district

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday paid a visit to Abbottabad district and inspected various schools in connection with the reconstruction of earthquake-affected schools

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday paid a visit to Abbottabad district and inspected various schools in connection with the reconstruction of earthquake-affected schools.

He inspected the newly constructed buildings of Government Higher Secondary School Muslimabad Havelian.

Commissioner Hazara Division Motahar Zeb and DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz were also present on the occasion.

DC Abbottabad Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir briefed the visiting dignitary about the reconstruction of the school.

