KP Chief Secretary Visits Food Department To Asses Availability Of Wheat Flour In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:03 PM

KP Chief Secretary visits Food Department to asses availability of wheat flour in province

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Wednesday paid a visit to food department for assessing the availability of wheat flour in the province and its provision to general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Wednesday paid a visit to food department for assessing the availability of wheat flour in the province and its provision to general public.

The chief secretary was accompanied by Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation, Abid Majeed. On the occasion, Secretary Food, Nisar Ahmad briefed Chief Secretary about supply of wheat flour from Punjab and provision of subsidized wheat to local flour mills as per quota set by the KP government.

Chief Secretary directed the food department for the collection of facts and figures about the supply of flour from each district on daily basis advising them to strictly direct the flour mills to ensure grinding of wheat in proportion to the quota given by provincial government.

Dr. Kazim Niaz also directed the department to take stern action against those flour mills which were involved in violating laws.

On the occasion, it was decided to install CCTV cameras in flour mills buildings and be linked with control room set up at food directorate.

Chief Secretary instructed the food department to be in regular contact with field officers of department regarding the supply of wheat flour in each district of province.

Meanwhile, the high ups of food department informed the chief secretary about the supply of wheat flour on daily basis from Punjab which had been affected due to lockdown however the situation was improving with the passage of time.

Chief Secretary said that food department should use farmer markets set up in different districts for the provision of wheat flour to public at low cost.

