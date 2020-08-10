KP Chief Secy for resumption of quality polio drives

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Monday called for resumption of quality anti-polio drives in the province to protect children from lifelong paralysis and eradicate the menace from the region.

He said this while chairing Provincial Polio Eradication Task Force (PTF) meeting here Monday at Chief Secretary Office. He also stressed the need for resuming the anti-polio campaigns with quality.

Dr. Sumaira Shams, MPA Provincial Assembly, IGP KP, Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home KP, Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Health KP, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Secretary PWD, Asghar Ali, Representative of Head Quarters 11 Corps, Brig Anees Akhtar, Director General Health Services, Dr. Niaz Muhammad, representatives of UNICEF, WHO, BMGF, and NSTOPs were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Kazim said that quality anti-polio campaigns were of immense importance to fill the immunity gaps caused by halting of immunization services including polio campaigns since March, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic that would require a lot of efforts by all the relevant departments and stakeholders including district administration, health department, security personnel.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to lead the polio vaccination campaign and take full responsibility and ownership of anti-polio efforts in their respective districts and to address issues at the local level using best possible interventions.

The top provincial bureaucrat also directed district health officers (DHOs) to ensure presence of well-trained field staff to reach out to every target child with anti-polio drops.

Chief Secretary, while highlighting the need for improved coordination as the lynchpin for the quick turnaround, directed all the line departments to bridge the coordination gaps and work dedicatedly for polio eradication and better health services in their respective districts.

He said adequate security measures should be taken to ensure fool proof security during campaign particularly in Bajaur, Bannu, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Earlier, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit presented readiness status for anti-polio campaign starting from August 13 in 21 districts of the province.

He also updated participants about the status of case response campaign held on July 2020, in South Waziristan.

Chief Secretary thanked international partners including BMGF, WHO and UNICEF and NSTOP for providing technical support in the fight against the polio virus.