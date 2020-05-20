UrduPoint.com
KP Cinema Owners Demand Lifting Of Ban, Relief Package For Entertainment Industry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Owners of cinema houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday demanded lifting of ban on screening of movies besides announcement of a relief package for the entertainment industry.

This demand was made during a press conference jointly addressed by prominent Directors, Arshad Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Jawad Khan Habib and others.

They held out assurance of following all SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) set by government for ensuring safety of the movie watchers.

Cinema owners said after observance of strict lockdown for two months to prevent coronavirus spread, the government was now easing it by opening different bazars and markets.

So the government should also lift ban on screening of movies at cinema houses and allow them to make earning because people associated with this industry are facing sever economic hardships because of closure of the industry.

They said the cinema industry was already passing through crisis due to slump in business and corona lockdown further deteriorated the situation, forcing the employees of cinema houses to starvation.

They reiterated their demand of allowing them to screen movies on upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitar and assured strict observance of SOPs for public safety.

