KP CIP official pays surprise visit to inspect ongoing development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Project Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KP CIP), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a sewerage treatment plant executed in Mardan and inspected ongoing developmental progress there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Project Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KP CIP), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a sewerage treatment plant executed in Mardan and inspected ongoing developmental progress there.

He chaired a meeting attended by Director Technical, Mian Muhammad Shakeel, Chief Engineer of Cities Implementation Unit (CIU) Mardan, Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, PMCSC Resident Engineer, Arshid Qayum Babar; General Manager of Matracon, Imran Haider, and Deputy Manager of the Project, Qasim Mumtaz Awan.

During the meeting, the General Manager of WSSCM and Chief Engineer of CIU Mardan, Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, briefed the Project Director about the ongoing development works.

He mentioned that under KPCIP project, a modern sewerage treatment plant would be constructed. He stated that through the STP project, domestic sewerage connections of six urban union councils would be treated.

The construction work on an eighty-two-kilometre sewerage network is in progress, he said adding that the task will be completed within the speculated timeframe.

Construction in Rorya is almost ninety percent completed, while survey in the rest of the union councils (UCs), have also been completed. The plan includes the construction of four thousand and three hundred manholes and thirteen thousand sewerage connections, he added.

The STP spanning over seventeen acres of land, will treat six million gallons of waster on daily basis through activated sludge processes, he mentioned. Project Director Syed Zafar Ali Shah expressed satisfaction over the ongoing developmental works and emphasized the importance of completing projects within the specified timeframe.

He also highlighted the provincial government's efforts to improve the living standards of citizens.

The KP Cities Improvement Project aims at improving sanitation services and living standards of citizens in five cities of the province.