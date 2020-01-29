KP Civil Law Amendment Ordinance 2020 Published
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Law Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified publication of "KP Civil Law Amendment Ordinance 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ord. No. 1 of 2020)" for information of general public.
