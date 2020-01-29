KP civil law amendment ordinance 2020 published

Law Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified publication of "KP Civil Law Amendment Ordinance 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ord. No. 1 of 2020)" for information of general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Law Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified publication of "KP Civil Law Amendment Ordinance 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ord. No. 1 of 2020)" for information of general public.

It was notified by Law Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.