KP civil servants stage protest against anti employee policies

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Civil servants' organizations had staged a protest against the abolition of pensions and anti-employees policies of the provincial government outside Abbottabad Press Club.

A large number of employees from various departments including C&W, local government, education, health, forestry and other government departments participated in the demonstration, condemned the pension abolition and said that clause N is not accepted.

They said that if the provincial government will not accept their demands then they would stage a sit-in in front of the KP provincial assembly.

The speakers slammed the provincial government by saying that it did not fulfill their promise. They expressed the resolve that if their demands would not be accepted then they would widen their protest.

They warned the political representatives and the provincial government to stop abusing employees and refrain from anti-employment measures.

Speakers further said that on the 8th of July all associations of the government employees would announce a joint next course of action.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, General Secretary AGEGA, Abbottabad District, Sohail Zeb, District President, Teachers Union, Nasrullah Khan and Shaukat Kayani, District President, C&W and Local Government, General Secretary Zulfiqar, Central Chairman of Class Four Association Haroon Khan, Lab Assistant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President Muhammad Rehman Sahil, APCA Abbottabad President Zahid Mahmood Khan, All Employees Coordination Council Abbottabad Information Secretary Sujawal Shah, NTS Teachers President Abbottabad Association Rajab Ali and others were present on the occasion and addressed the protesting employees rally.