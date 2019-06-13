UrduPoint.com
KP Civil Society Demands Appointment Of NCHR Chairman, Members

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN), Partners for prevention and Response (PPR), Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN), Civil Society and End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliances (EVAW/G-KP) demanded the appointment of the new chairperson and members from the provinces, Islamabad, minority community for National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Addressing a joint press conference civil society representatives said that complying with its international obligations, Pakistan established a National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN), Partners for prevention and Response (PPR), Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN), Civil Society and End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliances (EVAW/G-KP) demanded the appointment of the new chairperson and members from the provinces, Islamabad, minority community for National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Addressing a joint press conference civil society representatives said that complying with its international obligations, Pakistan established a National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

The National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012 stipulates a broad and overarching mandate for the promotion, protection and fulfillment of human rights, as provided for in Pakistan's Constitution and international treaties.

As an impartial state body, the NCHR works independently of the Government and is directly accountable to the Parliament of Pakistan. The NCHR's financial and performance reports are directly presented to the Parliament for approval on an annual basis.

The civil society networks expressed their deep concern over the delaying of these appointments and said because of completion of 4-year term of the commission on May 30, there existed no independent institutional mechanism to address the human rights issues in the country.

The speakers shared that the chairperson and members are selected by a bipartisan parliamentary committee and appointed by the government. Chairman Justice Ali Chowhan and all seven members were appointed for a four-year term in May 2014.

To complete the process of new appointments candidates were asked to submit application till April 15,2019 and ideally the process should have completed on May 30, 2019. The government has received over 250 applications but until date, the candidates had not even been shortlisted.

The press conference was addressed by Qamar Naseem a human Rights Activist, Taimur Kamal Coordinator of Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, Imran Takkar a child rights activist working with Group Develop Pakistan, Fida Jan Co-chair of the End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliance (EVAW/G), Sana Gulzar a youth activist and Farzana Jan, President of TransAction Alliance.

