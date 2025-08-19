Open Menu

KP Closes Winter Zone Schools; Exam Fees Waived For Flood Affected Students

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai, all winter zone schools across the province will remain closed from August 19 to August 25 due to the risks of cloudbursts, floods, and landslides.

Educational activities will continue either from home or through online learning.

Meanwhile, the Swat Education board has announced that all exam and related fees for students affected by floods in Swat, Buner, and Shangla will be waived to provide relief to the victims and ensure continuity of education.

