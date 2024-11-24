KP CM acting as puppet: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that situation in Kurram, Bannu and Bara is sensitive, but unfortunately Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is busy in making preparations to run over the federation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that today 12 people were killed in firing incident in Kurram, adding that during last three days in various clash incidents, 75 person were killed and 80 others injured.

Azma Bukhari said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police and other law-enforcement agencies were rendering sacrifices to maintain law and order.

She further said that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should focus on welfare of people instead of acting as puppet of Adiala Jail's prisoner.