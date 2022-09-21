UrduPoint.com

KP CM Agrees To Use Of Drones By Police, PDMA, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle with the project for promotion of modern policing through introduction of Drone Technology adding that IT based reforms were essential in every sector to ensure efficient services delivery.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to work out the necessary modalities within 15 days adding that initially the project would be implemented in the Police and PDMA followed by its implementation in mining and agriculture sectors.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the introduction of Drone Technology in Police, PDMA, mining and agriculture sectors here on Wednesday.

Mahmood Khan clarified"The initiative will not only act as a force multiplier but also make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a pioneer in the use of modern technology." The meeting was informed that the introduction of drone technology would be carried out in Divisional Headquarters initially which was expected to help in attaining better vantage point during operations, easy & safe monitoring of crime scenes, observance of active threats, delivery of weapons, operational surveillance, traffic control and handling of Mob and Processions surveillance.

Apart from its use in policing, the initiative would also help in Fire/Flood surveillance, rescue operations, Public announcements, and delivery of rescue items.

According to details, the project was expected to cost Rs 500 million, including but not limited to development of skill training & drones squad, establishment of repair and modification workshop, purchase of drones for operational use, traffic control, Mob surveillance, weaponries' drones, thermal/night vision/ infrared drones, lightweight transportation drones and drones for announcements.

It was informed in the meeting that an institutionalized approach would be adopted in promoting drone technology in the province for which proper structure has been proposed.

The Chief Minister directed that preparation of legal framework for successful implementation of the project, identification of areas for implementation of the technology and preparation of PC-1 for the project be completed within the specified timelines adding that use of drone technology has become indispensable keeping in view the growing population, urbanization and access to hilly terrains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister directed to constitute a working group headed by the Additional Chief Secretary to work out other areas and sectors for possible use of drone technology.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Secretary Finance and other officials.

