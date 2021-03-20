KP CM agrees with PPP model for setting up hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan agreed in principles to the proposed model of Public Private Partnership for the establishment of four tertiary care hospitals in all four regions of the province, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Chairing a meeting of Health Department here the other day, he further directed the concerned authorities to finalize modalities in this regard within one month and present the matter before the provincial cabinet for final approval.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Health Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah and other concerned officials were attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the proposed model for setting up of four major hospitals at the region level under Public Private Partnership and the sites selected for the proposed hospitals.

The meeting was informed that suitable locations have been identified in all the four regions for the proposed hospitals including Ring Road Peshawar, Dadar Mansehra, Ranizai Malakand and Sarai Naurang Lakki Marwat.

The chief minister also directed the concerned quarters to complete the process of public-private partnership for the outsourcing of selected hospitals in remote areas with the aim to improve service delivery in those healthcare facilities further directing to implement e-transfer policy in health department and to ensure that all kinds of transfers in the department are made through the e-transfers policy.

The Chief Minister has said that provision of quality health services to the people is the top priority of his government for which it is imperative that all the reforms initiatives being introduced in healthcare delivery system are completed within the stipulated time period.

The Chief Minister directed to complete the pre-feasibility process of the said places within a week and impose Section 4 on the identified lands and said that with the establishment of four new major hospitals in the province, quality tertiary level medical treatment facilities would be available to the people at region level reducing burden of patients on the hospitals of the provincial capital.

On this occasion, the chair also directed the high ups of health department to work out a strategy for outsourcing of diagnostic services in the district headquarter hospitals and to take necessary measures to ensure 24 hours emergency services in all the hospitals of the province.

He further directed all the provincial departments including the health department to strictly implement the policy of e-transfer of the government servants and to transfer all the officials working on the same post for more than two years further directing the heads of all department to submit detail report in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was informed that an e-transfer app has been developed for posting/transfers in the Health Department and so far more than 200 applications have been received for online transfers.

Appreciating the initiative, the Chief Minister directed that from now onwards, all types of transfers / postings in the department should be done through e-transfer only.