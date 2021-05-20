UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Agrees With Proposed Amendments In Lease Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

KP CM agrees with proposed amendments in lease policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle to proposed amendments in the lease policy of state land and directed the quarter concerned to come up with final proposal after holding consultations with all the stake holders within next ten days.

He was presiding over a meeting of the board of Revenue held here Thursday to review the progress on the reforms initiatives being taken by the departments.

Beside, Provincial Minister for Revenue, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of Irrigation, Finance and Law departments and other concerned high ups also attended the meeting.

The purpose of amendments in lease policy was to facilitate the investors especially in the sector of industrial investment. He also agreed to the proposed strategy for implementation and attraction of the investors under which regular quarterly meetings with stake holders and potential investors would be held and key sites with good potential would be highlighted and orientation sessions of all deputy commissioners will be arranged.

The forum also underlined the need to improve the (Abyana) Collection and decided in principle that from the next fiscal year, collection of (Abyana) would be carried out through revenue department. The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the pre-requisites in time and submit a consolidated summary to this effect within the next 15 days.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on patwar reforms, lease policy of state land and matters related to (Abyana) collection. The forum was informed that keeping in view the ongoing digitization of land records in the province, initiatives were underway to change the overall patwar system in accordance with the need of near future. The meeting was told that the induction of 120 candidates to patwar cadre has been made through ETEA.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

30 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.