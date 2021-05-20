KP CM agrees with proposed amendments in lease policy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle to proposed amendments in the lease policy of state land and directed the quarter concerned to come up with final proposal after holding consultations with all the stake holders within next ten days.

He was presiding over a meeting of the board of Revenue held here Thursday to review the progress on the reforms initiatives being taken by the departments.

Beside, Provincial Minister for Revenue, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of Irrigation, Finance and Law departments and other concerned high ups also attended the meeting.

The purpose of amendments in lease policy was to facilitate the investors especially in the sector of industrial investment. He also agreed to the proposed strategy for implementation and attraction of the investors under which regular quarterly meetings with stake holders and potential investors would be held and key sites with good potential would be highlighted and orientation sessions of all deputy commissioners will be arranged.

The forum also underlined the need to improve the (Abyana) Collection and decided in principle that from the next fiscal year, collection of (Abyana) would be carried out through revenue department. The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the pre-requisites in time and submit a consolidated summary to this effect within the next 15 days.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on patwar reforms, lease policy of state land and matters related to (Abyana) collection. The forum was informed that keeping in view the ongoing digitization of land records in the province, initiatives were underway to change the overall patwar system in accordance with the need of near future. The meeting was told that the induction of 120 candidates to patwar cadre has been made through ETEA.