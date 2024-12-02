KP CM Ali Amin’s Close Relative Shot Dead In DI Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:54 AM
Unknown people did firing and killed Saqlain Gandapur in Kolachi Tehsil of DI Khan
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) A close relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
The sources said that the unfortunate incident took place Kolachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.
The victim was identified as Saqlain Gandapur.
According to the sources, some unknown people did firing and targeted CM Gandapur’s relative in Kolachi area.
They said that Saqlain is the son of a man who is real uncle of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
