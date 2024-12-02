Open Menu

KP CM Ali Amin’s Close Relative Shot Dead In DI Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:54 AM

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

Unknown people did firing and killed Saqlain Gandapur in Kolachi Tehsil of DI Khan

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) A close relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The sources said that the unfortunate incident took place Kolachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

The victim was identified as Saqlain Gandapur.

According to the sources, some unknown people did firing and targeted CM Gandapur’s relative in Kolachi area.

They said that Saqlain is the son of a man who is real uncle of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

3 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan