KP CM Announces 25% Increase In Govt Employees' Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:16 PM

KP CM announces 25% increase in govt employees' salaries

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced 25 percent increase in the salaries of the provincial government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced 25 percent increase in the salaries of the provincial government employees.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said adhoc relief in the budget 2021-22 would also be provided. Despite financial conditions, he said, the salaries of KP Government employees were being increased to provide maximum relief to the people.

