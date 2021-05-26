KP CM announces 25% increase in salaries, Rs. 4000 for daily wagers on monthly basis

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced an increase of 25 percent in the salaries of provincial government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced an increase of 25 percent in the salaries of provincial government employees.

"The enhancement in salaries will be applicable from 1st June this year", Mahmood Khan further announced.

Addressing a press conference along with provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash, the Chief Minister said that in addition, adhoc relief will also be given to government employees in the upcoming budget.

Earlier, Mahmood Khan also announced an increase of Rs. 4000 in the minimum monthly wages of daily wagers from the upcoming financial year thus fixing it on Rs. 21,000 from the existing Rs. 17,000 per month.

Mahmood Khan felicitated government employees for the salary enhancement and said that the provincial government fulfilled its promise of salary increase even before the budget of new financial year adding that despite the financial crisis due to the prevailing corona pandemic, provincial government has decided to increase the salaries of government employees substantially.

He stated that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to give maximum relief to the vulnerable segments of society, and it would continue to take such measures in future as well.

Mahmood Khan remarked that the provincial government was fully aware of the financial difficulties faced by the government employees in the prevailing circumstances, and assured that the government will utilize all the available resources to mitigate their difficulties and provide them maximum relief so that they could perform their duties with devotion and full peace of mind.

He termed the role of government employees as of vital importance in implementing the policies of the government, and expressed the hope that the government employees would play their important role in implementing the policies of the government and ensure improved service delivery to the general masses.

The chief minister continued that during the previous and present tenure of the PTI government in the province, the government employees had been given unprecedented upgradation whereas numerous new employment opportunities were also created.

Touching upon the increase in the monthly wages of daily wagers Mahmood Khan said that well being of the vulnerable segments of society and providing them maximum relief was one of the focused areas of PTI government and important part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visions of welfare state.

The incumbent provincial government was not only committed to translate Prime Minister's vision into reality but was also taking result oriented steps to this effect, he added.