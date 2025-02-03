KP CM announces bounties on miscreants to restore peace in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that bounties have been announced on the heads of certain miscreants to eliminate unrest in district Kurram.

Speaking to the media here, Gandapur emphasized that the government has taken serious measures to restore peace in Kurram and will deal with those disrupting stability with an iron hand.

He highlighted that bunkers, which were a major obstacle to peace in Kurram, are being demolished daily. "There are still a few troublemakers, and we have set bounties on them to eradicate the problem," he added.

The CM also mentioned that tribal jirgas have played a crucial role in resolving disputes.

"The challenges are significant, but we are fully prepared to tackle them. Through jirgas, we have addressed major issues in Kurram, a region where conflicts have surfaced repeatedly over the past 100 years," he said.

Furthermore, Gandapur confirmed that four major consignments of food rations have already been delivered to Kurram to support the local population.

