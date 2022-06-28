KP CM announces compensation package for victims of school collapsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday announced compensation package for heirs of victims of school collapsed building in Dir Lower district.

Presiding over the provincial cabinet meeting here, the chief minister announced Rs 1 million for heirs of deceased girl and Rs 100,000 each for injured girls children.

He also announced to rename the said school after the deceased girl student.