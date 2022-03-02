KP CM announces inclusion of more diseases' treatment in Sehat Card

Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced to include the treatment of more diseases and free coverage of OPD services in the Sehat Card Plus scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced to include the treatment of more diseases and free coverage of OPD services in the Sehat Card Plus scheme.

He said that treatment of deadly diseases like cancer and kidney transplant had already been covered whereas now free liver transplant has also been included in the scheme and in the near future, treatment of other expensive diseases would also be included in the scheme.

This he said while addressing a ceremony held here on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of Sehat Card Plus Scheme of the provincial government.

Provincial Cabinet Members Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Kamran Khan Bangash, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Members of Provincial Assembly Fakhar Jehan, Sultan Khan and other relevant officials attended the ceremony.

Terming the Sehat Card Plus as a great gift and an imitative step of the provincial government, the chief minister said that this flagship project had been recognized and appreciated at national and international level as well adding that now the other provinces were also launching health cards in imitation of the provincial government.

The chief minister termed the Sehat Card Plus as an important step towards accomplishment of Prime Minister's vision regarding establishment of a welfare state and said that Sehat Card Plus was not only a programme of free treatments but it has been proved to be a complete package of social protection which was also helping to reduce poverty and to raise the standard of the life of common man.

Touching upon the relief announced by the Prime Minister for general public, Mahmood Khan said that despite the difficult financial situation, Prime Minister has given a great and unprecedented relief to the people adding that the provincial government would also extend its all-out support to this effect.

On this occasion, the chief minister formally launched inclusion of liver transplant in Sehat Card Plus Scheme and provision of Sehat Cards to all the households of the province.

The purpose behind the launching of Sehat Cards was to reassure the people that in case of any ailment, they would have the facility to get free treatment up to Rs. 1.0 million per household per annum.

The participants were informed that during the last one year, 650,000 people received free treatment facilities under the scheme with cumulative cost of Rs. 11.5 billion. It was also informed that so far, a total of 953,000 people have received the free treatment facilities since the launching of Sehat Card Scheme. Similarly, on monthly basis, about 6.5 million people are getting free treatment facilities under the program.

According to a survey, 97 percent people are satisfied with the treatment facilities provided under the programme. It was further told that over 5,000 cardiac patients have been treated so far under the scheme with a total cost of Rs. 5 billion. Similarly, 64 kidney transplants and over 100,000 kidney dialyses have also been carried out whereas now the free facility of liver transplant would also be available for the liver patients costing Rs. 5 million each.

Besides, free medicines would also be provided to the patient of liver transplant. Earlier addressing the ceremony, provincial minister for health Tarimoor Salim Jhaghra highlighted the achievements and other aspects of the programme.