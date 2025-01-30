KP CM announces package for journalists of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a mega package for members of Peshawar Press Club.

The Chief Minister announced a one-time grant of Rs. 50 million for the Peshawar Press Club in the current fiscal year and increasing the seed money of the Journalists’ Welfare Endowment Fund from Rs. 128 million to Rs. 200 million.

He announced the package during the oath-taking ceremony of the elected Cabinet of PPC here at CM House.

The Chief Minister also announced doubling the number of scholarships for the children of deserving journalists and issuing allotment letters for journalists’ plots in New Peshawar Valley soon.

He further announced to provide solar systems to journalists through a balloting mechanism.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif (Advisor to the Chief Minister), PTI’s Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, and a large number of journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected President, cabinet, and governing body members.

He emphasized that journalism is a noble and highly responsible profession, and if practiced with truth and integrity, its significance increases manifold.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that a wise person learns from mistakes and stressed the importance of focusing on the future instead of dwelling on the past.

He said that if every sector fulfils its responsibilities properly, societal problems will decrease.

The Chief Minister urged that before forming an opinion about anyone, one should think multiple times.

He stressed that those who inform and educate the public must be reliable, and to maintain credibility, one must never compromise on principles.

Comparing Provincial Governments’ Performance, the Chief Minister proposed that media houses should organize programs comparing the governance, performance, and revenue generation of different provincial governments.

He suggested that representatives from all provincial governments should present their annual performance reports in such programs, as this would enhance public awareness and fulfil the media's responsibility.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that his government has significantly improved performance and achieved a 49% increase in provincial revenue, which is unprecedented in the province’s history.

He reaffirmed that his government provides unconditional support to journalists and will continue to do so. He stated that his administration does not differentiate between supporters and critics, and due to increased provincial revenue, the government is now in a position to offer even greater support to journalists.