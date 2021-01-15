KP CM announces provision of gas supply to district Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Mahmood Khan Friday announced provision of Sui Gas supply to entire Buner district and said the required funds for the gasification scheme would be allocated in the upcoming annual budget.

Talking to a delegation of district Buner who called on him here at CM secretariat he discussed with him matters related to developmental projects and issues faced by general public in the district.

Special Assistant to CM on Communication and Works Riaz Khan and MPA Fakhar Jahan were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that his government was taking pragmatic steps on priority basis to bring all the backward areas of the province at par with developed areas.

On the demand of the delegates, Mahmood Khan announced the construction of sports Complex at Khadokhal, Ambella- Nagray Road, Sarathana-Dandar Road and Upgradation of civil hospital to Category-D hospital; and assured that funds would be allocated on priority basis for these schemes in the upcoming budget.

Similarly, the CM also assured provision of funds for the construction of various link roads in the area and directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to this effect. He also directed the concerned quarters to submit him a report about the physical progress on the Upgradation of Totalai civil hospital so that the project could be completed well in time.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation from Kalam Swat, led by MPA Mian Sharafat Ali also met the chief minister and discussed with him matters related to developmental schemes and issues faced by the people of the area.

The CMsaid that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well devise planning coupled with huge investment in various sectors including tourism, industries and agriculture in order to create employment opportunities for local people at local level.

Speaking about the development projects of Kalam area, he said that work on various development projects including Gorkan-Mataltan and Kalam Hydro Power projects, construction of Kalam National Park and Kalam Development Authority was underway which, on completion, would create enormous employment opportunities for local population.

He assured the delegation that locals would be given first priority for jobs in the ongoing developmental schemes of the area. Mahmood Khan also announced establishment of state of the art model school in Kalam and upgradation of Kalam hospital so that better health facilities could be ensured at local level.

The CM added that land settlement process in Kalam would be started soon so that land ownership issues of the local people could be resolved on permanent basis.