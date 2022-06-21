KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teachers

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced to regularize all adhoc teachers from the date of their initial appointment and the seniority of all regularized teachers would remain intact from the same date whereas annual increments of the employees would be absorbed in the basic pay scales

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced to regularize all adhoc teachers from the date of their initial appointment and the seniority of all regularized teachers would remain intact from the same date whereas annual increments of the employees would be absorbed in the basic pay scales.

He was talking to a representative delegation of the Young Teachers Association, which called here on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the regularization of adhoc teachers.

The chief minister explained that he had signed the summary for the regularization of teachers and a draft bill to this effect would be submitted to the provincial assembly after formal approval from the provincial cabinet.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had already planned to regularize the adhoc teachers, which has also been announced in the budget for the upcoming financial year budget adding that the protest of adhoc teachers in this regard was unjustified.

He said that the education sector had been the top priority of his government since the day first and added that the provincial government had taken multiple reforms initiatives in addition to the merit based recruitment of thousands of new teachers.

"The ultimate goal of the government's initiatives was to raise the standard of education in the province," he remarked and said that provision of employment opportunities to the competent and talented youth and their job security was the priority of the government. He said that 63,000 adhoc employees including 58,000 teachers were being regularized in the new financial budget.

On the occasion, representatives of the Young Teachers association acknowledged the announcement of the chief minister regarding regularization of adhoc teachers from the date of their appointment and said that the provincial government has taken unprecedented initiatives for the development of the education sector.

Provincial Ministers Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, higher authorities of education and finance departments were also present on the occasion.