UrduPoint.com

KP CM Announces Relief Package For Flood Affectees Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 07:43 PM

KP CM announces relief package for flood affectees of Balochistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday announced the relief package for the flood affectees of Balochistan and directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of announced package to flood hit people within the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday announced the relief package for the flood affectees of Balochistan and directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of announced package to flood hit people within the next 24 hours.

As per special directives of the chief minister, 32 trucks of relief package from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dispatched to flood hit people of Balochistan.

The relief package includes, 1000 number of tents,1000 mattresses, 1000 hygiene kits, 1000 blankets, 1000 quilts, 1000 tarpaulin sheets, 1000 mosquito nets and 20 number of dewatering pumps.

Similarly, essential medicines and 1000 food packages are also part of the relief package. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressing his sympathy with the people of Balochistan said that the KP government and its people stood by the flood hit people in this testing time and would extend all possible support to them.

He further said that, KP government shared the grief of affected people and purpose of relief package was to provide them immediate relief in this difficult situation.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All From Government

Recent Stories

IK 'abettor' in $250 mln money-laundering case; 'g ..

IK 'abettor' in $250 mln money-laundering case; 'guarantor' of Arif Naqvi: says ..

31 seconds ago
 RDA directs Bahria Town to ensure strict complianc ..

RDA directs Bahria Town to ensure strict compliance of anti-dengue SOPs

34 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant propose ..

Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant proposed in nature preserve

28 minutes ago
 JUIF Chief terms PTI threat to country; vows to fi ..

JUIF Chief terms PTI threat to country; vows to fight against Imran

28 minutes ago
 Traffic plan devised for Muharram processions

Traffic plan devised for Muharram processions

28 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant propose ..

Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant proposed in nature preserve

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.