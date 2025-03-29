KP CM Announces Remission In Sentences Of Prisoners On Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Hundreds of prisoners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be able to celebrate Eid with their families after Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday announced a two-month remission in sentences.
Following the chief minister’s orders, jail authorities have reduced the sentences of inmates across various prisons in the province.
As a result, 214 prisoners, convicted for minor offenses and nearing the completion of their terms, have been released after completing the necessary legal procedures.
The sentence remission does not apply to those convicted of serious crimes such as terrorism, murder, and kidnapping.
The decision has been met with joy among the released prisoners and their families, who will now be able to celebrate Eid together.
Recent Stories
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji
Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,000 amid rescue operation
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM announces remission in sentences of prisoners on Eid3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging: 97 vehicles fined3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness32 minutes ago
-
From UK to Pakistan’s slums: a Pakistani-origin woman’s quest to bring light to the forgotten32 minutes ago
-
ITP cracks down on overcharging public transport33 minutes ago
-
Two brothers among three Killed in road accident in DIKhan33 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam calls on PM52 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee shootout with police during dacoity bid53 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh53 minutes ago
-
Moot highlights engineers' pivotal role in National Development and PEC's contributions53 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' salons buzzing with pre-Eid beauty appointments1 hour ago