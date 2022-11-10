UrduPoint.com

KP CM Announces Special Package Of Rs 5m For Family Of Rahim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a special package of Rs.5 million and government jobs for the family members of the late Rahimuddin, who was killed by armed assailants due to heated political debate that took place on passenger coaster on Swat Motorway last week.

He was chairing a special meeting regarding the tragic incident, during which a person was killed and his brother was injured.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Shafiullah Khan, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Commissioner Malakand, RPO Mardan, DPO Mardan and other concerned officials attended the meeting. The family members of the deceased were also present on the occasion.

The forum was briefed in detail about the various aspects of the incident, including the progress made on the arrest of absconders involved in the incident.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to take swift action ensuring early arrest of the fugitives and made it clear that those involved in the gruesome murder should be brought to book at all costs.

The Chief Minister further directed them to complete the prosecution process effectively and said that providing justice to the bereaved family is the first priority, adding that all available resources should be utilized for this purpose.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and announced a special package of Rs.5 million and government jobs for the family members of the late Rahimuddin.

Talking to the heirs of the deceased, the Chief Minister clarified that nothing can replace a precious human life; however, the provincial government will extend every support to ensure justice is served.

The Chief Minister prayed for the higher ranks of the martyr as well as patience and perseverance for the grieved family members on this irrevocable loss.

