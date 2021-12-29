KP CM announces to pay visit to Chitral Valley shortly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced a detailed visit to districts Upper and Lower Chitral shortly where he will personally review issues being faced by the people.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral who called on him at Chief Minister House the other day, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

The delegation headed by the Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazir Zada, constructed of political figures and dignitaries of both the districts including Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, President PTI District Upper Chitral Abdul Latif, Sikandar ul Malik, Rehmat Ghazi, Asrar Saboor, Sartaj Khan and others.

The delegation discussed issues faced by the people, ongoing developmental projects and other initiatives of public welfare in the districts.

The chief minister has said that during his visit to both the districts, he will issue directives on the spot to district administrations and other concerned quarters to resolve the issues on priority basis and to accelerate pace of work on the ongoing development projects in the districts.

He has further said that Malakand would be divided into two separate divisions in order to improve the Services Delivery System and to facilitate the general public at their door steps adding that headquarters of the new division would be finalized after consultation with the people of Chitral and Dir.

The delegates thanked the chief minister for taking keen interest for the development of Chitral adding that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken unprecedented initiatives for the development of Chitral and redressal of public issues however they said that being a remote and hilly area, Chitral has left behind in terms of development, and needed special attention of the incumbent government.

While assuring the delegates to resolve their issues on priority, the Chief Minister said that he will shortly visit both the districts where he will interact with local people and listen to their issues in the presence of District Administrations and other relevant authorities.

On the demand of delegation, Mahmood Khan assured that he will go all out to reflect on the important project of Atak irrigation channel in the upcoming PSDP adding that this long standing project was of vital importance for agriculture uplift in Upper Chitral.

He made it clear that the provincial government had proposed the project for the current PSDP but due to certain reasons it could not be included in the current PSDP.

Touching upon the other important development projects in Chitral, the Chief Minister said that the issue of suitable land for Chitral University has been resolved and funds have also been released for the acquisition of land.

He said that District Headquarter Hospitals of both the districts have been included in hospitals revamping project, and added that under the project, infrastructure of both the hospitals would be revamped and issues regarding shortage of medical staff and equipment would be addressed as well.

He said that a master plan would be prepared for providing clean drinking water, improving sanitation system and other civic facilities in Booni the Headquarter of newly created district Upper Chitral whereas feasibility studies would be conducted for the Water Supply Scheme and Bypass road for Drosh.

The chief minister also assured for necessary legislation to regularize the project employees of settlement in districts Upper and Lower Chitral.

He said that construction of Dir Motorway under Public Private Partnership has been approved whereas progress on Dir-Chitral Road was underway adding that on the completion of these projects, Chitral would emerge as hub of trade and economic activities in the region.

He urged upon the delegates to play their role in creating awareness amongst the people of Chitral about the development activities and other initiatives of public welfare taken by the incumbent government.