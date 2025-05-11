KP CM announces water supply schemes for Tank district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a series of solar-powered clean drinking water projects for Tank district, responding to long-held needs of local residents.

According to a statement released Sunday, these initiatives include Luqman Chungi water supply pipeline, drainage, and sanitation improvements.

Similarly, progress on significant water projects was being expedited to ensure timely completion. Noteworthy projects include a completed water supply scheme at the girls' degree college, Sheikh Abad to City 12-foot wide water supply line, and construction of a 120,000-litre water storage tank in the city.

The provincial government emphasized that providing clean drinking water to all citizens remains a top priority.