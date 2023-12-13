KP CM annoyed over staff absence, unhygienic condition of HMC; seeks report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed annoyance over the cleanliness condition and absence of staff and unsatisfactory sanitation service at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and sought a report within seven days.

A letter to the Advisor for health said that the CM visited HMC here on December 9 and found several doctors, and staff on duty absent, besides non-satisfactory sanitation services while kitchen staff and food handlers were working without necessary medical certificates.

The CM asked the Health Advisor to take necessary actions against the absent staff and doctors, besides taking measures to improve required arrangements in the hospital and submit a compliance report within seven days.

