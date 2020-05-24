UrduPoint.com
KP CM Appeals Nation To Celebrate Eid With Simplicity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

KP CM appeals nation to celebrate Eid with simplicity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan while extending felicitation of Eid ul Fitr to the entire nation, appealed to celebrate the festival with utmost simplicity in view of the tragic plane crash incident in Karachi that claimed scores of precious human lives and injured many others.

He, in a statement, appealed to offer special prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls during the Eid prayer.

The chief minister said the tragic incident had left the entire nation with deep sorrow and grief adding that in order to share the grief of the families who lost their dear and near ones forever and express sympathies with them we, as a nation, were required to celebrate the religious festival with utmost simplicity.

He also appealed the masses to strictly follow precautionary measures, stay at their homes and share Eid greetings by following social distancing in the prevailing COVID-19 situation so that the possible outbreak of the pandemic could be avoided.

On this occasion, the chief minister extended special Eid greetings to the personnel of security forces on duty to safeguard the country's geographical borders as well as the frontline health workers on duty to deal with corona-infected patients in hospitals.

