UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Appreciated For Approving Dualized Tajazai-Darra Tang Road

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

KP CM appreciated for approving dualized Tajazai-Darra Tang Road

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and Saifullah brothers have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for granting approval to construct a dualized Tajazai-Darra Tang road

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and Saifullah brothers have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for granting approval to construct a dualized Tajazai-Darra Tang road.

In a joint press release issued here Friday, they also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) for completing survey of the road which would help extend relief to people by providing them an opportunity to undertake safe and comfortable journey.

They urged the chief minister to provide funds on emergency basis to start work on the key road which linked KP with the Punjab.

They said it was a valuable gift of the PTI government for the people of Lakki Marwat, which would be beneficial in socio economic development of the area besides providing them a great opportunity to have safe and comfortable journey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Lakki Marwat Government

Recent Stories

Armed Forces active in rescuing flood affectees in ..

12 minutes ago

 

19 minutes ago

Chinese investors Met with PM to Expressed their C ..

21 minutes ago

PM offers full support to CM Sindh: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago

7th Muharram procession held amid tight security

3 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,115 new COVID-19 cases, 369,911 tot ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.