KP CM appreciated for approving dualized Tajazai-Darra Tang Road

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and Saifullah brothers have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for granting approval to construct a dualized Tajazai-Darra Tang road.

In a joint press release issued here Friday, they also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) for completing survey of the road which would help extend relief to people by providing them an opportunity to undertake safe and comfortable journey.

They urged the chief minister to provide funds on emergency basis to start work on the key road which linked KP with the Punjab.

They said it was a valuable gift of the PTI government for the people of Lakki Marwat, which would be beneficial in socio economic development of the area besides providing them a great opportunity to have safe and comfortable journey.