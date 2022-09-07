UrduPoint.com

KP CM Appreciates Reforms Undertaken By ETEA

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the reforms undertaken by the KP Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for ensuring transparent and fair examinations being held for admissions in the education sector, employment in various government organization and provision of scholarships

He said that the present government believed in introducing reforms at every level in order to ensure efficient services delivery and transparency.

The chief minister was chairing the 30th meeting of the Board of Governors of ETEA here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other board members.

It was informed that a total of 117 tests were held in the year 2021-22 in which 1,227,170 candidates took part. In comparison only 71 tests were held in the preceding year in which a total of 364,163 candidates took part. The increase in the number of tests was made possible due to the reforms which were mostly related to the Information Technology sector. The reforms not only ensured transparency, but also increased the capacity of ETEA.

The chief minister said that sustainability in provision of services was of paramount importance and directed the quarters concerned, the board of governors to make sure that efficiency and transparency were maintained in future so that the credibility of ETEA remained intact.

It was further informed that a team from Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, under the supervision of Chief Secretary office, conducted an audit of 680,000 results in which zero discrepancy was found.

Similarly, the reforms have also ensured elimination of unfair means and practices. Two heavy duty digital presses and three document scanners have been installed which has increased the screening and publication capacity of ETEA by 500%. For E-verification of candidates, a mobile application has been launched whereas NADRA biometric and verification system will also be introduced soon which will ensure elimination of impersonation.

It was mentioned that 327 candidates were caught red handed using unfair means during tests. The papers of these candidates were cancelled, one-year ban was imposed upon them and FIRs were also registered in some cases.

Furthermore, it was informed that video recording of all the examinations has been made compulsory and all examination centres have been declared "No Mobile Zone." For the purpose, services of a firm have been hired, whereas installation of jammers is also being considered. For the facilitation of applicants, ETEA call centre UAN 9999 and digital payment system will also be made functional by the end of this month whereas the project for establishment of Computer Based Testing Centre will be launched next month.

The meeting was also informed that successful screening tests were also held for the University of Engineering & Technology during the current year in which 7,000 applicants appeared.

The chief minister approved the extension in the contracts of seven employees in BPS-17 and above along with approving an increase in pay of ETEA staff by 5% for employees of BPS-12 and above and 10% in the pay of employees of BPS-09.

He also approved the recommendation of the selection committee for filling of various vacant posts.

