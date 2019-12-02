UrduPoint.com
KP CM Approves 339 Km D I Khan Motorway: Ajmal Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:38 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Merged districts, Ajmal Wazir Monday said the CM has given nod to 339 kilometer long Peshawar to D I Khan motorway to address sense of deprivation among people of Southern districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Merged districts, Ajmal Wazir Monday said the CM has given nod to 339 kilometer long Peshawar to D I Khan motorway to address sense of deprivation among people of Southern districts.

He said this while addressing a press conference here.

He said that it was indeed a great project for Southern districts of KP province that would usher a new era of prosperity and development in these districts.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan PTI government was committed to resolving masses' problems on priority basis and pragmatic measures were being taken to facilitate them, adding that Sehat Insaf Card would be given to each and every individual holding Pakistani CNIC.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sheryar Afridi said that the D I Khan Motorway would address sense of deprivation of both the Southern districts of KP as well as merged districts.

He said the motorway would link erstwhile Frontier Regions through Southern districts, adding the mega project would bring prosperity in merged districts.

