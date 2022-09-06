UrduPoint.com

KP CM Approves Compensation For Rehabilitation Of Destroyed Houses

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved the provision of cash compensation for rehabilitation of houses that were destroyed in the recent floods adding that repatriation of flood affectees is the first priority of the provincial government

Chairing the first meeting of the committee to oversee the management and utilization of Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund held here on Tuesday, Mahmood Khan directed the concerned authorities for opening of donation accounts in all the major banks in order to facilitate donors and philanthropists in addition to involving international donors so that maximum amount can be collected.

The chief minister maintained that all the deserving should get their right and necessary steps should be taken in order to prevent misuse of the funds.

He stated that the provincial government is working sincerely to rehabilitate the maximum number of peoples in the shortest possible time adding that the compensation amount has been increased considerably to make sure that the flood affectees are able to return to their normal lives.

The provincial government stands with its people in this hour of need and all available resources will be brought to their rescue, he added.

The CM maintained that the provincial government was well aware of the problems being faced by the flood affectees and the provincial government's helicopter has also been dedicated for relief and rehabilitation operations since day one.

Currently the helicopter is busy in relief and rehabilitation operations in Lower Kohistan. Besides other relief activities, 6000 kg food items have been provided to flood activities in Ranoliya, Dobair, Kehal and Chawadara areas of Lower Kohistan. Food packages being provided to flood affectees include Wheat Flour, Ghee, Tea, Sugar, Pulses and other food items.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishter, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other members attended the meeting.

