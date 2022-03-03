UrduPoint.com

KP CM Approves Cost-enhancement Of Three Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:08 PM

KP CM approves cost-enhancement of three projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved cost-enhancement of three projects for the construction of power supply infrastructure in newly merged Khyber district on the recommendations of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

The projects are aimed at the provision of uninterrupted power supply to the area, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

These projects include construction of 132 KV Grid station Shahkass, 132 KV grid station Bara-II and 132 KV grid station Tribal Subdivision Kohat along with transmission lines.

It is pertinent to mention here that initially these projects were included in Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) with an estimated cost of Rs.471 million, Rs. 530 million and Rs.

650 million respectively. However, TESCO prepared PC-1's for the said projects based on the ground realities resulting in enhanced/additional cost of Rs. 171.59 million, Rs.147.093 million Rs. 325.958 million respectively.

These PC-1s were submitted to PDWP for approval with the enhanced cost. The forum approved these PC 1s subject to the condition that the Energy & Power department will move summaries to Chief Minister being the competent authority for approval of cost enhancement.

Consequently, the Energy & Power Department had moved summaries for the approval of the Chief Minister which was approved. These projects, on completion would ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply to domestic as well commercial consumers which would boost industrial activities in the area.

