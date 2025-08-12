KP CM Approves Rs One Bln Kumongar Water Supply Scheme In Karak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal, on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had approved the Kumongar Water Supply Scheme worth Rs one billion for the people of Takraon.
Speaking to locals in his constituency on Tuesday, Barakwal said the project would provide clean, safe, and fresh drinking water to all villages and households in Takraon.
He added that the scheme would end drinking water shortages in the area and improve access to quality health facilities.
“This success reflects the trust of the public and the tireless efforts of the leadership,” the minister said, pledging that the PTI government would “leave no stone unturned” in fulfilling its promises of public service and development.
Terming the approval a milestone for regional progress, Barakwal said the provincial government is taking strong measures to provide basic facilities to the public.
He confirmed that instructions have been issued to relevant departments to expedite work, with timely and high-quality completion a top priority.
