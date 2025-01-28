KP CM Approves Services Club On Reclaimed Land In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a decision has been made to construct a modern services club on 34 kanals of reclaimed land at the junction of Ring Road and Hayatabad Khwar.
The project, part of the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II, would be supervised by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, said a press release issued here by office of the commissioner.
The club would be modeled after the Peshawar club and would include a family park, restaurant, jogging track, restrooms, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and other recreational facilities.
Commissioner Mehsud had instructed the project engineer to expedite the preparation of the PC-1 report for timely execution.
Speaking on the initiative, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud emphasized the importance of promoting healthy activities as part of the "Clean and Green Peshawar" campaign.
He added that similar projects will be launched in other suitable locations across Peshawar.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on kite sellers1 minute ago
-
KP CM approves services club on reclaimed land in Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Senate passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2025, paving the way for a digitally empowered future2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra leadership visits Cultural Complex11 minutes ago
-
Solid measures stressed for protection state land11 minutes ago
-
Development projects reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Women University in dire need of new hostels12 minutes ago
-
ACS, AIG Police visit site of tanker explosion22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reiterate commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights31 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts first open court on Women’s Property Rights Act, 202031 minutes ago
-
Site Association of Trade, Industry organized fourth monthly meeting of executive members41 minutes ago
-
Corruption not to be tolerated; DPO Tank42 minutes ago