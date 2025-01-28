KP CM approves services club on reclaimed land in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a decision has been made to construct a modern services club on 34 kanals of reclaimed land at the junction of Ring Road and Hayatabad Khwar.

The project, part of the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II, would be supervised by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, said a press release issued here by office of the commissioner.

The club would be modeled after the Peshawar club and would include a family park, restaurant, jogging track, restrooms, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and other recreational facilities.

Commissioner Mehsud had instructed the project engineer to expedite the preparation of the PC-1 report for timely execution.

Speaking on the initiative, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud emphasized the importance of promoting healthy activities as part of the "Clean and Green Peshawar" campaign.

He added that similar projects will be launched in other suitable locations across Peshawar.