Open Menu

KP CM Approves Services Club On Reclaimed Land In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

KP CM approves services club on reclaimed land in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a decision has been made to construct a modern services club on 34 kanals of reclaimed land at the junction of Ring Road and Hayatabad Khwar.

The project, part of the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II, would be supervised by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, said a press release issued here by office of the commissioner.

The club would be modeled after the Peshawar club and would include a family park, restaurant, jogging track, restrooms, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and other recreational facilities.

Commissioner Mehsud had instructed the project engineer to expedite the preparation of the PC-1 report for timely execution.

Speaking on the initiative, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud emphasized the importance of promoting healthy activities as part of the "Clean and Green Peshawar" campaign.

He added that similar projects will be launched in other suitable locations across Peshawar.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

1 minute ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

31 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

31 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

1 hour ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan