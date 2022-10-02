KP CM approves Shangla Development Authority: Labour Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai here on Sunday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved establishment of Shangla Development Authority to bring district Shangla at par with other modern parts of the country.

In a handout issued by Information Directorate KP, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Shangla Development Authority would responsible for establishment of Shangla University, provision of clean drinking water to residents, approval of Rescue1122, up-gradation of Primary, middle and high schools, and medical units in the district.

The Provincial Minister said that Shangla Development Authority would pave the new paths of development in the district and overcome unemployment. He thanked Chief Minister for fulfilling long standing demand of area people and hoped that SDA would take effective measures and ensure due facilities to local and foreign tourists to see scenic places of the Shangla.