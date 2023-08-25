Open Menu

KP CM Asks Civil Servants To Ensure Merit, Transparency

Published August 25, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Friday asked the civil servants not accept any pressure in performing their duties and ensuring merit and transparency in all cases and strictly adhere to the guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which he declared in his address to the civil servants in 1948.

Chairing a meeting of the civil officers here at the CM secretariat, he directed them to immediately report any corruption case to the CM secretariat and Chief Secretary Office and discourage all illegal appointments.

He asked them to identify the illegal appointments made during the past governments and take legal action against them as per the law.

The chief minister further directed them to take back the government vehicles from unauthorized government officials and submit a report to his office at earliest.

Azam Khan directed the chief secretary to monthly review performance of all the departments and submit a report to his office regularly.

He said that the caretaker government would ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the province and would provide an equal playfield to all political parties to contest the elections.

