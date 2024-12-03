KP CM Asks Universities To Focus On Students' Grooming
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday asked the public and private universities in the province to focus on students' grooming apart from traditional education to firmly counter the national and international challenges.
Addressing the fourth convocation of Iqra National University on Tuesday, he urged students to embrace challenges, remain resilient, and learn from setbacks. “One failure cannot stop your progress; keep moving forward with faith and determination,” he added.
He emphasized the importance of celebrating others' successes, calling it a hallmark of great individuals.
The CM lauded Iqra National University for its rapid progress and expressed pride in participating in its convocation.
Highlighting the role of the private sector, he said, “No government can progress without public and private sector support.
I fully support the private sector to groom our youth for national and international competition.”
Later the CM awarded degrees and medals to graduating students.
A total of 438 graduates were conferred degrees in various disciplines, including 280 Bachelor's, 120 Master's, and 38 PhD degrees. Additionally, 34 students received gold medals for outstanding academic achievements.
Gandapur congratulated the graduates, their parents, and teachers. He commended the university's administration for their contributions to the education sector and pledged continued government support.
Concluding his address, Gandapur paid tribute to the sacrifices of the province's people and security forces for peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews wheat prices, sugarcane crushing season1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Anti-Corruption Week1 minute ago
-
30 acres of govt land reclaimed at Kot Addu1 minute ago
-
Issues of special persons highlighted2 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, 3 escape after police encounter2 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting11 minutes ago
-
Fried fish stalls gaining momentum in twin cities11 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of safe city project directed11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tanks issues precautionary measures to prevent gas-related incidents21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 lawbreakers22 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Special Persons Day with renewal of pledge for collective efforts for rehabilitation of ..31 minutes ago