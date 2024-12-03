KP CM asks universities to focus on students' grooming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday asked the public and private universities in the province to focus on students' grooming apart from traditional education to firmly counter the national and international challenges.

Addressing the fourth convocation of Iqra National University on Tuesday, he urged students to embrace challenges, remain resilient, and learn from setbacks. “One failure cannot stop your progress; keep moving forward with faith and determination,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating others' successes, calling it a hallmark of great individuals.

The CM lauded Iqra National University for its rapid progress and expressed pride in participating in its convocation.

Highlighting the role of the private sector, he said, “No government can progress without public and private sector support.

I fully support the private sector to groom our youth for national and international competition.”

Later the CM awarded degrees and medals to graduating students.

A total of 438 graduates were conferred degrees in various disciplines, including 280 Bachelor's, 120 Master's, and 38 PhD degrees. Additionally, 34 students received gold medals for outstanding academic achievements.

Gandapur congratulated the graduates, their parents, and teachers. He commended the university's administration for their contributions to the education sector and pledged continued government support.

Concluding his address, Gandapur paid tribute to the sacrifices of the province's people and security forces for peace and stability in the region.