Open Menu

KP CM Asks Universities To Focus On Students' Grooming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KP CM asks universities to focus on students' grooming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday asked the public and private universities in the province to focus on students' grooming apart from traditional education to firmly counter the national and international challenges.

Addressing the fourth convocation of Iqra National University on Tuesday, he urged students to embrace challenges, remain resilient, and learn from setbacks. “One failure cannot stop your progress; keep moving forward with faith and determination,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating others' successes, calling it a hallmark of great individuals.

The CM lauded Iqra National University for its rapid progress and expressed pride in participating in its convocation.

Highlighting the role of the private sector, he said, “No government can progress without public and private sector support.

I fully support the private sector to groom our youth for national and international competition.”

Later the CM awarded degrees and medals to graduating students.

A total of 438 graduates were conferred degrees in various disciplines, including 280 Bachelor's, 120 Master's, and 38 PhD degrees. Additionally, 34 students received gold medals for outstanding academic achievements.

Gandapur congratulated the graduates, their parents, and teachers. He commended the university's administration for their contributions to the education sector and pledged continued government support.

Concluding his address, Gandapur paid tribute to the sacrifices of the province's people and security forces for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress Gold National University From Government

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

16 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

16 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

16 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

16 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan