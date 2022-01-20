KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Balakot, Mansehra called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and discussed with him various matters related to the construction of Balakot Hydro Power Project with special focus on the issue faced by the local population in the regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Balakot, Mansehra called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and discussed with him various matters related to the construction of Balakot Hydro Power Project with special focus on the issue faced by the local population in the regard.

The delegation was headed by the Special Assistant to CM Ahmad Hussain Shah. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy & Power Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Chief Executive Officer PEDO Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Adnan Betani and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegates, the chief minister said that all the due rights of the local population affected by Balakot Hydro Power Project would be protected and there would be no injustice to any one adding that all the commitments made to the land owners and local populations would be fulfilled and their grievances to this effect would be resolved on priority basis.

He remarked that appointment against the non-technical positions under the project was the right of local people and assured that first priority will be given to the local population in the recruitment against non-technical positions including class-IV for the project adding that the project office would be established at Mansehra instead of Peshawar.

He also decided to constitute a committee comprising district administration, PEDO authorities and local elites in order to ensure recruitment of local people against the non-technical positions under the project.

The chief minister said that the provincial government will extend its all possible support to give maximum relief to the affectees of the project.

It was also told on the occasion that upon the completion of the project, a good deal of royalty share would be spent on the wellbeing of the local population whereas the issue of load shedding in the area would be resolved on a sustainable basis by supplying electricity to Balakot Grid Station from Balakot Hydro Power Project.

The chief minister directed the authorities of the Energy & Power Department to take necessary steps to include leftover houses in the socio economic survey of the project.

With regard to certain complaints by affectees of Sukhi Kinary HydroPower Project, the chief minister directed the Commissioner Hazara Division to look into the matter and submit in a report as well.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of the affectees of new Balakot City Project, the chief minister said that the provincial government after hiring meetings with Prime Minister and National Disaster Management Authority, had taken the responsibility to resolve the issues of affected people adding that a task has been given to Commissioner Hazara Division to resolve the issues related to this project once for all.

He also directed the Commissioner Hazara and the authorities of the Housing Department to hold consultation with the affectees and submit a final proposal for approval to this effect.

The chief minister assured that all the issues related to New Balakot City Project would be resolved as per the aspirations of local people.

On the demand of the delegation, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for up-gradation of two high schools and one middle school, reconstruction of police station and extension of access roads to tourist's sites in the area.